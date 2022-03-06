Central govt showed apathy, indifference to stranded Indians in Ukraine, alleges Adhir Randhan Chowdhury

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has accused the Central government of showing apathy and indifference for the stranded Indians in war-torn Ukraine. Ranjan while exclusively speaking with ANI said, "From day one, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sought the attention of the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the need of taking proactive measure to evacuate the stranded Indians from Ukraine. But the government has displayed all kinds of apathy and indifference towards the stranded Indians."

He added, "The government was busy in campaigning for elections when the evacuation should have been given the top priority." He further charged that the incumbent government has shown utter carelessness in dealing with such an important matter, saying "if the prophetic prediction made by Rahul Gandhi was given due importance then the situation would have been different."

He also asked PM Modi not to mislead the common people of the country. The Congress leader also attacked the government over the alleged incursions by the Chinese Army in the Indian territory. Reacting to the statement of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah that India gave a befitting reply to Pakistan for attacks on the Indian army while the previous governments led by Congress failed to do so, Chowdhury said: "Thousands of square kilometres of our country's land has been encroached by the Chinese Army. The government has failed to protect the border with China."

He also asserted that "the tough and brave attitude of (former Prime Minister) Indira Gandhi weakened Pakistan in the wake of the 1971 Indo-Pak war over Bangladesh." He exhorted Shah to show "bravery in the north on India's border with China". (ANI)

