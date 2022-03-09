Venezuela frees at least two Americans after talks with U.S. -sources

Venezuela released at least two jailed U.S. citizens on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said, in an apparent goodwill gesture toward the Biden administration following a visit to Caracas by a high-level U.S. delegation. One of the freed prisoners was Gustavo Cardenas, among six Citgo oil executives arrested in 2017 and convicted on charges the U.S. government says were fabricated, the sources said. The other was a Cuban American detained on unrelated charges, they said.

The weekend meetings focused not only on the fate of Americans held in Venezuela, but on the possibility of easing U.S. oil sanctions on the OPEC member, which is a close Russian ally, to fill the supply gap if President Joe Biden banned Russian oil imports in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine -- something that he did on Tuesday. There was no immediate word on the whereabouts of the released detainees, though they were expected to be flown out of Venezuela to the United States without delay.

Washington has sought the release of at least nine men, including those known as the "Citgo 6," two former Green Berets and a former U.S. Marine. The freeing of just two detainees could set a more positive tone for future talks between the United States and Venezuela, which have had hostile relations through successive American administrations.

The U.S. delegation, the highest-ranking to travel to Venezuela in recent years, met with the detainees on Sunday in a Venezuelan prison. U.S. hostage envoy Roger Carstens was part of the group, and he was believed to have stayed behind to finalize the release. Tuesday’s release followed talks with socialist President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday as the Biden administration sought ways to stave off the impact of soaring U.S. gas prices spurred by efforts by the West to punish Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Biden ramped up the pressure campaign on Moscow on Tuesday with his announcement of a U.S. ban on Russian oil and other energy imports. The ban could further increase prices at the pump for American consumers, adding new inflationary pressures. Engagement with Maduro, a longtime U.S. foe, was also aimed at gauging whether Venezuela is prepared to distance itself from Russia.

But the Biden administration faced strong criticism on Capitol Hill for its outreach to Maduro, who is under U.S. sanctions for human rights abuses and political repression. Senator Robert Menendez, a fellow Democrat of Biden and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, urged the White House not to pursue a deal with Venezuela.

Maduro, he said in a statement, “is a cancer to our hemisphere and we should not breathe new life into his reign of torture and murder.” The United States in 2019 recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s legitimate president following Maduro’s 2018 re-election, which Western governments dismissed as a sham.

