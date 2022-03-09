Sukhbir, Harsimrat visit Golden temple ahead of Punjab verdict

Left Menu

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday visited Amritsar's Golden Temple, a day before the announcement of Assembly Elections results.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 09-03-2022 09:27 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 09:27 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Notably, the SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal contested from Jalalabad Assembly constituency in Punjab Assembly elections. His wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal is a Lok Sabha MP.

Counting of votes in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa will take place from tomorrow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

