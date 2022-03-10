Sidhu, Majithia trailing from Amritsar East seat
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia were trailing from Amritsar East seat, according to initial poll trends.
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Jeevanjyot Kaur was leading over her nearest rival Majithia by a margin of 590 votes.
The Amritsar East constituency in Amritsar is the most keenly watched electoral contest.
Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab is underway.
