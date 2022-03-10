Goa CM Pramod Sawant trailing

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was trailing behind the Congress candidate in Goa's Sankahlim seat on Thursday, as per the latest trends.

Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani was leading over BJP leader Sawant by 446 votes, as per the Election Commission of India's website.

Counting of votes for 40 seats in Goa is currently underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)