Azam Khan leading in Rampur

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan is leading in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur constituency by about 4000 votes, according to poll trends.

After the initial round of counting, Azam got 5,090 votes while his BJP rival Akash Saxena got 1,006 votes, according to the EC.

SP candidate Khan is presently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with a number of cases lodged against him in Rampur district.

