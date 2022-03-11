Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI)) Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann on Friday reached New Delhi and met Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Bhagwant Mann met the Delhi CM at his residence in presence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. He touched Kejriwal's feet and sought his blessings.

The AAP had a landslide win in the Punjab Assembly polls by winning 92 seats to form its government in the state with a three-fourth majority in the 117-member legislative assembly. Mann earlier said that the date of the oath-taking ceremony will be announced by this evening. The chief minister-elect also took a dig at horse-trading politics saying, "We can call our legislative party meeting anytime we want. We don't have to rush or worry as our MLAs are honest they are not running away to other states."

In the Punjab election, the ruling Congress managed to secure 18 seats while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended up with two seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) bagged three seats while Bahujan Samaj Party managed to win a solitary seat. Punjab witnessed a multi-cornered contest with key players being Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) led by SS Dhindsa. Congress' Charanjit Singh Channi, Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu all lost to AAP candidates.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 15 seats, BJP netted three and independent candidates won two seats. AAP had emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats. (ANI)

