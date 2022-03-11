MP Assembly: Unsatisfied Cong MLAs walk out 3 times in 15 minutes during QH

Congress MLAs on Friday walked out of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly three times in a span of around 15 minutes during Question Hour claiming the state government was not being able to answer their queries satisfactorily.

The first instance was when Congress MLA Hina Kawre, on behalf of Jhuma Solanki, wanted to know how many tribal-dominated hamlets in Bhikangaon were yet to get electricity, and minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar said an electrification drive for these areas will be carried out but refused to commit to a time limit.

Kawre said the state government must electrify these villages with its own funds in case money from the Centre's electrification scheme was unavailable.

Minister Singh said he would request for Central funds, but the unrelenting opposition, which included Kawre, Tarun Bhanot and Priyvrat Singh, walked out amid efforts by Speaker Girish Gautam to broker peace.

After the House reassembled, senior Congress member and former MP Assembly speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati complained he was unable to speak in the House as his microphone was out of order, which led to his partymen walking out for the second time.

When the Congress MLAs returned, legislator Jaivardhan Singh wanted to know the number of polluting industries in Raghogarh and what the BJP government was doing about it.

State New and Renewable Energy Minister Hardeep Singh Dang said there were three PSUs in the district, all of which were carrying out corporate social responsibility works.

However, when the Congress MLA wanted to know the carbon emission details of a PSU, the minister was unable to come up with exact figures, which led to the opposition party to protest.

Amid the din, state legislative affairs minister Narottam Mishra said Question Hour was about to end in 30 seconds, and as the Speaker took up the next listed matter in some time, the Congress MLAs walked out for a third time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)