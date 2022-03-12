U.S. targets Russian oligarchs, elites in fresh sanctions
The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on more Russian oligarchs and elites, increasing pressure on those close to Russian President Vladimir Putin in punishment over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Those hit with sanctions on Friday include 10 people comprising VTB Bank's board, 12 members of the Duma and the family of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.
