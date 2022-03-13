Left Menu

Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal pay floral tributes at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal visited Jallianwala Bagh on Sunday and paid floral tribute at the memorial ahead of a roadshow in Amritsar.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 13-03-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 13:21 IST
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal at Jallianwala Bagh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Before visiting the memorial, two senior AAP leaders visited Golden Temple to seek blessings.

The senior AAP leadership will also be visiting Durgiana Temple and Valmiki Temple before commencing their roadshow, thanking the voters for electing the AAP to power in Punjab. The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

