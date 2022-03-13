Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal pay floral tributes at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal visited Jallianwala Bagh on Sunday and paid floral tribute at the memorial ahead of a roadshow in Amritsar. Before visiting the memorial, two senior AAP leaders visited Golden Temple to seek blessings.

The senior AAP leadership will also be visiting Durgiana Temple and Valmiki Temple before commencing their roadshow, thanking the voters for electing the AAP to power in Punjab. The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. (ANI)

