After UP poll loss, Shivpal Yadav admits organisational shortcomings

After the poll defeat in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party ally Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav said that the atmosphere was conducive for the party to win the elections but there were organisational shortcomings.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-03-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 13:24 IST
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the poll defeat in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party ally Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav said that the atmosphere was conducive for the party to win the elections but there were organisational shortcomings. Speaking to ANI, Shivpal said, "Though the atmosphere was conducive there were shortcomings in the party. We will contemplate and review the poll outcome. We will work again after the review. We welcome the people's mandate. We will not sit idle and will be among people. We will strengthen the organisation."

Asked about the alliance winning a lesser number of seats than the party's earlier claims, the PSP(L) chief said that the vote share of the party has increased. "There have been flaws and we will correct them. The people had taken the decision to oust the BJP from power, but there were flaws in the organisation. Our vote-share has increased along with the strength in the Assembly but somewhere the BJP got the benefit," he said.

Talking about his responsibility in the party, Yadav said that he will "fulfil whatever duty is given". The BJP stormed back to power with 255 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The SP bagged 111 seats, a significant improvement from its 2017 tally when it secured only 47 seats.

As per sources, Akhilesh Yadav's uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav is likely to be given the responsibility of leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly after the sitting LoP Ram Govind, who was contesting on the Bansidh seat, lost by a vote margin of 21,352 to BJP's Ketakee Singh. (ANI)

