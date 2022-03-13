Left Menu

Amit Shah inaugurates various schemes of Sumul dairy in Surat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various schemes of Surat District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited (Sumul Dairy) in Surat.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 13-03-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 13:25 IST
Amit Shah inaugurates various schemes of Sumul dairy in Surat
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various schemes of Surat District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited (Sumul Dairy) in Surat. Earlier on Saturday, Shah also lauded the administrative reforms carried out by Gujarat, saying that the state was the first to computerise police stations and employ technology in the recruitment of the police services.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also on a two-day visit to Gujarat and dedicated the building of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to the nation yesterday. PM Modi and Amit Shah's visit came after in the wake of the victory of the BJP in four out of the five states in which Assembly elections were held. The party retained power in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

The BJP and its allies won 255 seats out of 403 Assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, while the party won 47 seats out of 70 seats in Uttarakhand. In Goa, the BJP won 20 seats out of 40 and the party won 31 out of 60 seats in Manipur. In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party swept to victory with 92 out of the 117 Assembly seats. However, Gujarat is heading into Assembly elections later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022