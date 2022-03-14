Maha: BBM chief attacks Fadnavis over pen drive politics

Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh chief Prakash Ambedkar on Monday hit out at BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on the latter's claim of having a pen drive with over 125 hours of conversations that allegedly exposed corruption and irregularities in the MVA government in Maharashtra.

Ambedkar told reporters Fadnavis should make the contents of the pen drive public, though he also went to add that a forensic examination would prove that the pen drive and its contents were fake.

