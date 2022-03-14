Left Menu

Peru Congress approves impeachment trial against Castillo

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 23:19 IST
Peru Congress approves impeachment trial against Castillo

Peru’s Congress on Monday approved the start of impeachment proceedings against embattled President Pedro Castillo, amid low popularity and allegations of corruption.

The opposition-led Congress voted 76-41 to begin the political trial. To fire Castillo, lawmakers will eventually need 87 votes.

Peruvian's Congress called Castillo to present his defense over the motion process on March 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
3
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
4
SC issues notice to Centre over homeopathic immune booster guidelines

SC issues notice to Centre over homeopathic immune booster guidelines

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022