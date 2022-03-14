Peru Congress approves impeachment trial against Castillo
Peru’s Congress on Monday approved the start of impeachment proceedings against embattled President Pedro Castillo, amid low popularity and allegations of corruption.
The opposition-led Congress voted 76-41 to begin the political trial. To fire Castillo, lawmakers will eventually need 87 votes.
Peruvian's Congress called Castillo to present his defense over the motion process on March 28.
