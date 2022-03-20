Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Gopal Rai inaugurates new AAP office in Raipur

Delhi Cabinet Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai inaugurated a new party office in Raipur on Sunday.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 20-03-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 17:52 IST
Chhattisgarh: Gopal Rai inaugurates new AAP office in Raipur
AAP leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai inaugurates new party office in Raipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Cabinet Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai inaugurated a new party office in Raipur on Sunday. Addressing reporters here today after inaugurating the party office, Rai said, "AAP has formed the government in Delhi again on the basis of its work and also formed the government in Punjab with a thumping majority, as people of the state showed their trust in AAP's work."

He added, "We have been receiving various calls from the people of the state (Chhatisgarh) to join the party." AAP now eyes Chhattisgarh and hence the senior AAP leader is in the state and will participate in a "Vijay Yatra" (victory march), to be taken out by the party in Raipur on Monday to mark the party's victory in Punjab.

A decision to hold the "Badalbo Chhattisgarh" (Change Chhattisgarh) rally has also been taken. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

