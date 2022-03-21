Left Menu

Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, Assam CM says many Congress MLAs likely to join BJP

Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that many Congress MLAs, who are eager to join the Bharatiya Janata Party are in talks with the party.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that many Congress MLAs, who are eager to join the Bharatiya Janata Party are in talks with the party. Expressing confidence over BJP's victory in two Rajya Sabha seats slated to go for polls, Sarma said, "Congress does not know that many of their MLAs are going to join BJP. Also, candidates are not bound to follow the whip issued in the party in Rajya Sabha polls. By this calculation, we will manage to get both the seats."

BJP has fielded Pabitra Gogoi Margherita for Rajya Sabha polls whereas Congress has fielded Assam PCC president Ripun Bora. BJP ally United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) has nominated Rwngwra Narzary for the election to be held on two seats in Assam. BJP has announced its support to UPPL candidates for the second seat.

Earlier this month the apex poll body had announced polls to fill 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states falling vacant in April. These include Assam (two seats), Himachal (one seat), Nagaland (one seat), Tripura (one seat), and Kerala (three seats). Apart from this five seats from Punjab are also falling vacant with five members from the state retiring on April 9. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 22. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures has been scheduled on March 24. The counting of votes of the poll scheduled on March 31 will take place on the day of polling from 5 pm onwards. (ANI)

