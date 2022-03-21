SilverLine: UDF says not rattled by LDF threat over removal of survey stones

Congress-led UDF (United Democratic Front) in Kerala on Monday intensified its agitation against the LDF (Left Democratic Front) government's SilverLine project and said it was not impressed or scared by the threats of the ruling front to imprison those who remove the survey stones, even as the CPI(M) maintained that no agitation would lead to abandoning of the semi-high speed rail corridor.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan said the UDF was planning to hold 100 public meetings in the State to show people the project was not worth it and the first meeting would be held at Mulakuzha in Chengannur.

Satheesan, in a statement, said the UDF was not scared or impressed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's threats to imprison anyone who removes the survey stones laid in connection with the project and that they would go and remove the stones and go to jail.

CPI(M) State general secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan hit back at the Congress by saying if it wants stones, the government can supply them and described the agitation as a joke.

He said the UDF did not implement the project and now it was not allowing anyone else to carry it out.

This is not a protest by landowners or by those who would lose their property, it is a political agitation, he told reporters.

He further said the LDF government would implement the project by taking the people into confidence.

Denying the allegations of use of force by the police against women and children protesting against the laying of stones, Balakrishnan said those organising the protests should ensure women and children are not part of them.

''What is the need to bring children into this? Why pour kerosene on them? Should something like this be done? That is why they (women and children) were removed from the site. What if they had been set on fire and burned to death in front of us,'' he said Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the construction of a National Highway connecting Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram was coming up nicely and a national waterway from Kollam to Kozhikode was also being built and these would improve the ease of travel.

Speaking at an event in Kannur, he said that once SilverLine is also implemented, it would not only improve the public transportation system, but would also provide a huge impetus to development.

However, the detractors of the rail corridor not only don't want it to be implemented, they are now suggesting air travel as an alternative, the Chief Minister said referring to the recent suggestion of KPCC president and MP K Sudhakaran to explore the option of short distance flights within the State.

Vijayan said that presently there were only two flights -- one in the morning and one in the evening -- between Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, whereas several trips would be made between the two points under the SilverLine project.

Regarding the compensation to those who would lose their lands and homes to the project, he said that in villages more than four times the price of land would be paid on acquisition and if there is a house too, then money would also be provided to build a new home.

Satheesan, in the statement, said the State government was going ahead with the laying of the survey stones without making its plans or intentions clear.

He alleged it was an attempt to mortgage Kerala by taking loans from abroad, and to destroy the environment.

He further alleged corruption behind the project and contended that the UDF would not give in to the threats.

Satheesan said the government would not be able to repress the agitation and that if the Chief Minister continues to be arrogant there would be repeat of Nandigram in Kerala. The SilverLine project, expected to reduce travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod to around four hours, is being opposed by the UDF, which has been alleging that it was unscientific and impractical besides putting a huge financial burden on the State.

The LDF government contended that the UDF was anti-development.

The government said the project would be beneficial for future generations, would result in economic development, reduce carbon emissions every year by around 2.8 lakh tonnes. Therefore, LDF said, everyone should come together to make the rail corridor a reality.

In many places across the State, people have been opposing laying of the survey stones identifying properties for the project and for carrying out a social impact assessment.

The 530-km stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod would be developed by K-Rail -- a joint venture of the Kerala government and the Railway Ministry.

Starting from the State capital, SilverLine trains would have stoppages at Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode and Kannur before reaching Kasaragod.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)