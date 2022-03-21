Left Menu

Haryana govt clarifies after opposition objects to change in state domicile rules

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-03-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 21:42 IST
Haryana govt clarifies after opposition objects to change in state domicile rules
  • Country:
  • India

Following the opposition objection to changes in the Haryana domicile rules, the state government on Monday informed the Assembly that the condition of residing for a minimum of five years in the state shall be applicable only for specific purposes under the Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020.

The Act pertains to providing employment to the youth of the state and the grant of employment generation subsidy for industrial units of Haryana.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said this in response to a question raised by Congress member Varun Chaudhary.

Chaudhary had sought to know the reason for which the Haryana government reduced the earlier condition of 15 years for domicile to five years now.

The condition of residing in Haryana for a minimum of five years shall be applicable for the specific purpose of employment of residents of the state under the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 and the grant of employment generation subsidy to industrial units under the Haryana Employment and Entrepreneurship Policy, 2020 or other sector-specific industrial policies, the deputy chief minister informed the House.

Recently, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda had said that by reducing the time period to get domicile of the state, ''this government wants to change the demography of Haryana so that the rights of the local people can be curtailed''.

In response to another question, Chautala said a Special Girdawari (revenue survey) will be conducted in all 22 districts of the state.

MLAs who feel that villages of their area have suffered damage due to rain and hailstorm recently and those who are not satisfied with the report prepared by the patwari can write the names of those villages and submit to the deputy commissioner concerned and to him as well for necessary action, he said.

Chautala informed that the initial report of the preliminary Girdawari conducted from February 1 to March 1 has been received, and later, orders have been given to conduct a special Girdawari.

The final report of both will be prepared, and after that, the affected farmers will be given compensation, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022