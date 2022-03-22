Biden watched portions of Supreme Court nominee hearings -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 23:30 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden watched portions of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's Senate hearings and was struck by how well she struck down "conspiracy" theories about her background put forth by Republicans, White House spokesman Chris Meagher said on Tuesday.
