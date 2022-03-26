Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav elected as legislature party leader by Samajwadi Party MLAs

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav was on Saturday unanimously elected as Leader of the SP Legislature Party and will be the Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-03-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 21:20 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav was on Saturday unanimously elected as Leader of the SP Legislature Party and will be the Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The decision was taken at a meeting held at the party's headquarters on Saturday which was attended by all the newly-elected MLAs and party members in the legislative council.

"Akhilesh Yadav has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the SP Legislative Party," said Naresh Uttam Patel, Uttar Pradesh chief of the Samajwadi Party. He said the party will write to the assembly Speaker about giving leader of the opposition status to Akhilesh Yadav. Yadav resigned as MP on Tuesday to take up the role in the state. He won from the Karhal Assembly seat. The Samajwadi Party had won five Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections.

The party won 111 seats in assembly polls in the results declared earlier this month. The BJP returned to power in the state winning over 250 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

