U.S. FAA safety official to be named acting administrator -- sources

The Biden administration plans to name the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) safety chief as the acting leader of the agency, sources told Reuters. Billy Nolen, who in December was named the FAA's associate administrator for aviation safety, had previously been vice president for safety, security and quality for WestJet Airlines in Canada.

Billy Nolen, who in December was named the FAA's associate administrator for aviation safety, had previously been vice president for safety, security and quality for WestJet Airlines in Canada. He will replace FAA Administrator Steve Dickson, who is stepping down on March 31, until the White House nominates a permanent successor. A formal announcement is expected as soon as later on Saturday.

