Aradhana Shukla elected UP Cong legislature party leader

The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Sunday elected Aradhana Shukla Mona as its legislature party leader.

Mona is the daughter of Congress leader Pramod Tiwari.

Mona was appointed CLP leader by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, according to a letter sent to the Rampur Khas MLA by party national general secretary K C Venugopal.

The Congress won only two seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly in the recent elections.

Besides Mona, Virendra Chaudhary had won from the Pharenda seat in Maharajganj district.

