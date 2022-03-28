Pramod Sawant sworn in as Goa CM for 2nd term
Three-time MLA Pramod Sawant, who led the BJP to win 20 seats in the recently concluded elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly, was sworn as the state's chief minister for the second time on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.
Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai administered the oath to Sawant (48) in a ceremony held at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee stadium near the state capital Panaji.
Prime Minister Modi, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP national president J P Nadda, Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Maharashtra's former chief minister Devendra Fadanavis were among those who attended the event.
Sawant took the oath in Konkani language. This is his second term as the state's chief minister. He became the CM for the first time in March 2019 after the demise of then chief minister Manohar Parrikar.
