Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. to end COVID-era order blocking migrants at Mexico border - sources

U.S. health officials are planning to end a sweeping, pandemic-related expulsion policy that has effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system at the border with Mexico by May 23, a U.S. official familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding that the decision had not yet been finalized. A draft notice by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that the so-called Title 42 order blocking asylum seekers was no longer needed to protect U.S. citizens from COVID-19 and that the May 23 date would give border authorities time to prepare for its end, the official said.

In Alabama, infrastructure dollars revive a 'zombie' highway

North of Birmingham, a gravel road bed slices through a series of steep ridges, part of a stalled effort to carve a 52-mile freeway around the rural fringes of Alabama's largest city. Construction stopped five years ago on the road, dubbed the Birmingham Northern Beltline, after federal funding ran out. Critics have labeled the project a "dinosaur," a "zombie" and a "black hole". Barely a mile of it has been started, and Alabama officials haven't provided the billions it would take to finish it.

FBI investigating threats made in connection with Whitmer kidnapping trial

The FBI searched a home in a Detroit suburb in an investigation into threats made to people involved in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the U.S. law enforcement agency said on Wednesday. The FBI's Detroit office is working with law enforcement agencies across the country to identify the source of the threats made in connection with the high-profile trial taking place in a federal court in Grand Rapids, it said in a statement.

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine slashes pediatric hospitalization risk -U.S. study

Children ages 5 to 11 who received the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were 68% less likely to be hospitalized during the Omicron wave in the United States than unvaccinated children, according to a study published on Wednesday. Adolescents aged 12-18 who received two shots of the vaccine were around 40% less likely to be hospitalized with the Omicron variant of the virus, the study led by scientists from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Boston Children's Hospital found. It was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Oklahoma, Arizona ban transgender students from girls' sports

The Republican governors of Oklahoma and Arizona on Wednesday signed bills banning transgender athletes from girls' school sports, joining a growing list of states that have passed or enacted similar laws on a contentious election-year issue. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey also signed a bill banning irreversible gender reassignment surgery for minors.

Amazon's repeat union election in Alabama saw smaller turnout -labor group

Turnout for Amazon.com Inc's repeat union vote in Alabama decreased from last year, a labor group said on Wednesday, adding that it expects U.S. labor officials to begin tallying the result Thursday afternoon. About 39% of the 6,143 workers designated to receive mail ballots voted in the contest, according to the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU). That's down from over 50% last year. The election could determine if Amazon's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, becomes the company's first unionized worksite in the United States.

Grubhub, Uber Eats, Postmates must face diners' lawsuit over U.S. restaurant prices

A U.S. judge on Wednesday said Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates must face an antitrust lawsuit by diners who accused them of driving up menu prices by exploiting their dominance in meal deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said it was reasonable to infer that requiring restaurants to accept "no-price competition clauses" left them with "no choice but to raise prices" regardless of where diners ordered meals.

Florida reaches $878 million opioid settlements with CVS, Teva, others

Florida has reached more than $878 million in settlements with CVS Health Corp and three drug companies to resolve claims and avert a trial next month over their roles in fueling an opioid epidemic in the third most populous U.S. state. CVS will pay $484 million, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will pay $194.8 million, Abbvie Inc's Allergan unit will pay $134.2 million and Endo International Plc will pay $65 million, Florida's attorney general Ashley Moody said in a statement on Wednesday.

White House blasts Trump's request for favor from Putin amid Ukraine war

The White House on Wednesday criticized Donald Trump's request for Russian President Vladimir Putin to release potentially damaging information on U.S. President Joe Biden's son, calling the move particularly poorly timed as war rages in Ukraine. Reporters asked White House spokesperson Kate Bedingfield about the former president's comments on the "Just the News" TV program that raised unsubstantiated questions about Hunter Biden's former business dealings in Russia. Trump said, "I think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it."

Biden gets second booster shot, pushes for more COVID funding

U.S. President Joe Biden rolled up his sleeve for a second COVID-19 booster shot on Wednesday as his administration rolled out efforts to help Americans live with the coronavirus, including a new website and a renewed push for vaccinations and funding. "If we fail to invest, we leave ourselves vulnerable if another wave hits," Biden said in remarks at the White House to launch COVID.gov, a clearinghouse of information aimed at helping people manage the virus as they seek a return to normalcy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)