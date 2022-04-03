Pakistan PM Khan gets reprieve as move to oust him blocked
Khan, whose fate was not immediately clear, advised the country's president to dissolve parliament, leading to fresh political instability in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people. "I've sent advice to the president to dissolve assemblies," Khan said in a televised address, referring to national and state legislatures.
Imran Khan survived a move to oust him as Pakistan's prime minister on Sunday, getting a reprieve when the deputy speaker of parliament blocked a no-confidence motion as unconstitutional. Khan, whose fate was not immediately clear, advised the country's president to dissolve parliament, leading to fresh political instability in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people.
"I've sent advice to the president to dissolve assemblies," Khan said in a televised address, referring to national and state legislatures. He called on the nation to prepare for fresh elections.
