Pakistan PM Khan gets reprieve as move to oust him blocked

Imran Khan survived a move to oust him as Pakistan's prime minister on Sunday, getting a reprieve when the deputy speaker of parliament blocked a no-confidence motion as unconstitutional. Khan, whose fate was not immediately clear, advised the country's president to dissolve parliament, leading to fresh political instability in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people.

"I've sent advice to the president to dissolve assemblies," Khan said in a televised address, referring to national and state legislatures. He called on the nation to prepare for fresh elections.

