Left Menu

Bochaha by-poll: Bihar BJP workers protest against Baby Kumari's candidature

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during a party meeting on Saturday opposed Baby Kumari, the party's candidate for the upcoming bypoll in Bihar Assembly constituency Bochaha and protested in front of the state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal.

ANI | Muzaffarpur (Bihar) | Updated: 10-04-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 11:29 IST
Bochaha by-poll: Bihar BJP workers protest against Baby Kumari's candidature
Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during a party meeting on Saturday opposed Baby Kumari, the party's candidate for the upcoming bypoll in Bihar Assembly constituency Bochaha and protested in front of the state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal. The party workers stated that the old workers who have worked hard for the party in Muzaffarpur are being ignored.

One of the party workers said, "Party workers who have actually worked hard for the party and the constituency are being cornered and on top of it they expect us to get votes for them." Another worker claimed, "Baby Kumari is a liar, she declared six months ago that she has got a road constructed, but in reality, there are huge potholes on that road."

Earlier, the BJP had announced it will contest the by-election from the Bochaha Assembly constituency which was earlier held by its ally Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) led by Mukesh Sahani and announced former MLA Baby Kumari's name as its official candidate. Baby Kumari had earlier won the seat as an Independent in 2015 and later lent her support to the saffron party.

In 2020, the seat went to VIP under the seat-sharing agreement among the four constituents of the NDA. Musafir Paswan had emerged the winner and the seat fell vacant after his death last November. Voting for the Bochaha by-poll will be held on April 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022