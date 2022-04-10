Left Menu

BJP turned Ghazipur landfill into a 'mountain of garbage': Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday attacked the BJP for the mountain of garbage the Ghazipur landfill site has become blaming it on corruption in BJP-controlled municipal bodies. This was the second incident of fire at the site in two weeks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 15:49 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday attacked the BJP for the "mountain of garbage" the Ghazipur landfill site has become blaming it on ''corruption'' in BJP-controlled municipal bodies. His comments came in the backdrop of a fire incident at the landfill on Saturday night. This was the second incident of fire at the site in two weeks. A massive fire had broken out at the same site on March 28, which took nearly 50 hours to be doused completely.

"Ghazipur landfill site is Delhi's biggest suffering (kasht). BJP has transformed Delhi into a mountain of garbage. These mountains of garbage are there because of their corruption," Sisodia said.

"Just when Delhiites had made up their mind to allow CM Arvind Kejriwal to clean these mountains of garbage, the BJP postponed the elections," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

