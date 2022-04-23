Left Menu

PM Modi to visit Mumbai, receive first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai on Sunday to receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 23:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai on Sunday to receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. Paying tributes to the legendary singer, he said she always dreamt of a strong and prosperous India and contributed to nation-building.

"Tomorrow evening, I will be in Mumbai where I will receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. I am grateful and humbled by this honour associated with Lata Didi. She always dreamt of a strong and prosperous India and contributed to nation-building," PM Modi said in a tweet. The award has been instituted in memory and honour of the legendary singer who passed away at the age of 92 years in Mumbai earlier this year.

The Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Charitable Trust had said in a statement that the award will be given every year to an individual "who has made path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to our nation, its people and our society." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

