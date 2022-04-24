Bharathi an 'epitome' of patriotism, says Amit Shah

Left Menu

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 24-04-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 12:51 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hailed national poet and freedom fighter, Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi as the ''epitome'' of patriotism and said his ideas continue to motivate us all.

The Home Minister visited the Mahakavi Bharathiyar Memorial Museum here and said he was ''fortunate'' to have done so.

''Subramania Bharathi is the epitome of patriotism, unity & social reforms. His patriotic songs motivated countless people to join the Indian freedom movement. His ideas continue to motivate us all,'' Shah said in a tweet.

Shah is in the union territory to attend different events.

He paid floral tributes at a portrait of Bharathi at the memorial.

He also visited the Aurobindo Ashram and paid homage at the memorials of Aurobindo and his spiritual collaborator, The Mother.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

