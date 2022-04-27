Libya's Parliament-backed PM says he discussed efforts to hold elections with U.S. officials
Libya's Parliament-appointed prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, discussed with U.S. senior officials efforts to hold timely and transparent elections and to "establish economic and political security," he said in a tweet early on Wednesday.
The eastern-based parliament appointed Bashagha in March, but the sitting prime minister, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, refused to cede power leading to a prolonged standoff between the two rival governments.
