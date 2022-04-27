Left Menu

Libya's Parliament-backed PM says he discussed efforts to hold elections with U.S. officials

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2022 04:53 IST
Libya's Parliament-appointed prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, discussed with U.S. senior officials efforts to hold timely and transparent elections and to "establish economic and political security," he said in a tweet early on Wednesday.

The eastern-based parliament appointed Bashagha in March, but the sitting prime minister, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, refused to cede power leading to a prolonged standoff between the two rival governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

