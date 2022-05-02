Congress high command has made up mind against CM Gehlot: Kataria

Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday claimed that the Congress high command has made up its mind against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, fuelling the speculations over a change of guard in the state once again. His comments have come days after Gehlot dismissed rumours of a change of guard in Rajasthan during a public event, and said that people should not pay attention to such rumours. ''Given the current political situation, it seems that the Congress high command has made up its mind against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot,'' Kataria said. The senior BJP leader made the remarks in view of Congress' recent public meetings with Patel community in Gujarat bordering Dungarpur district of Rajasthan and Urban Housing Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal coming on forefront to defend the chief minister. ''Due to the high command's decision, Shanti Dhariwal was brought to forefront so that a pressure remains built-up. Similarly, meeting with the Patel community was done because Gujarat elections are near. In such a situation, if Ashok Gehlot shows his power here, then its effect will be visible in Gujarat too and through this he will create some pressure on the party's high command,'' Kataria said.

Recently, Dhariwal had backed Gehlot saying some people misfed by the media with rumours of change of guard just to remain in the limelight. He had asserted that the state's next assembly elections would be fought under Gehlot. Dhariwal had said that the truth is that the people, the MLAs and the party high command want Gehlot to continue as the CM.

On April 23, Gehlot during an event had said that his resignation letter lies permanently with the Congress high command. “Rumours keep running in media but you don't have to pay attention to them,” the chief minister had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)