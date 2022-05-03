Left Menu

8 killed, six injured as SUV hits tempo in UP's Kasganj

Eight people were killed and six others injured when a tempo was hit by an SUV in the Patiyali area here, police said on Tuesday. One person in the SUV also died, SP said.There is an ashram in Bahadur Nagar of Patiyali, where people come for Satsang every Tuesday.

PTI | Kasganj | Updated: 03-05-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 15:04 IST
Eight people were killed and six others injured when a tempo was hit by an SUV in the Patiyali area here, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on the Budaun-Mainpuri highway when the tempo, carrying people for a 'Satsang' (religious gathering), was hit by the SUV coming from the opposite direction, they said. While six people died on the spot, two others succumbed during treatment at the hospital, they said. Condoling the death, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the local administration to provide proper treatment to the injured.

''CM has expressed his condolence over the death of people in a road accident. The CM has asked to provide free treatment to the injured,'' Adityanath's office said in a tweet.

District Magistrate Harshita Mathur and Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohan Pramod Botre reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Of the eight people in the tempo, there were five women and two children. One person in the SUV also died, SP said.

There is an ashram in Bahadur Nagar of Patiyali, where people come for 'Satsang' every Tuesday. The victims were also going there from Farukhabad's Chiloli village.

