Some in police dept exposed scam in recruitment of PSI: Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday claimed that the alleged scam in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors (PSI) was made public by some within the police department to ''teach a lesson'' to the BJP government.

The former Chief Minister said it was in retaliation to some BJP leaders humiliating an honest officer.

''Ask them (the government) to first find out how it (scam) came out...according to my information, the police department itself leaked information,'' Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the expose was connected to the murder of 22-year-old Chandru in Bengaluru last month.

''When an allegation was made against the police chief that he was taking the investigation in the wrong direction, stating the truth was that the murder took place because the victim didn’t speak Urdu...it all started from there and has come to this. There is a big story behind it,'' he added.

Last month, a BJP leader accused the Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant of lying regarding the murder of a 22-year-old youth, and claimed that the victim’s family had stated that the incident took place because he did not know Urdu. While some party had hit out at the police over the case.

Noting that a BJP leader had accused the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant of lying, he said Pant had said that the murder was because of the collision of two vehicles, while the BJP leaders insisted that the murder took place because the man didn’t speak Urdu, and this has links to PSI scam getting exposed.

''When BJP leaders attacked the honest officer on this subject, to fix things, the PSI scam was exposed from within the police department itself. As an honest officer was humiliated, some policemen wanted to teach this government a lesson and exposed it (scam),'' he said, adding that one of the persons arrested in the scam is linked to one of the BJP leaders who targeted Pant. The scam is about large-scale rigging or malpractices in the examination that was held in October last year to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors in the State.

