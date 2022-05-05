British Virgin Islands PM to plead not guilty to drug charges in U.S. court

A U.S. judge on Wednesday ordered on Wednesday that Andrew Fahie, premier of the British Virgin Islands, should not face pre-trial detention, adding that he must post a $500,000 bond and will be under home confinement.

Fahie, who is accused of money laundering and conspiring to import cocaine, will plead "not guilty" to drug trafficking charges, his lawyer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)