Nadda arrives in Telangana for BJP meeting

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday arrived in Telangana and is scheduled to attend an internal party meeting. Soon after the internal party meeting, Nadda will visit the NVS degree college in Mehboobnagar for a public meeting.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay, BJP national vice president DK Aruna, Madhya Pradesh BJP in-charge P Muralidhar Rao, BJP official spokesperson NV Subash, state BJP spokesperson Prakash Reddy and other party leaders will take part in the internal meeting. An office-bearers meeting will also be held at the Annapurna function hall in the Mehboobnagar district. (ANI)

