Bommai not elected CM, was appointed in exchange for money: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleging that he is not an elected CM, and was appointed to the coveted post in exchange for money. The allegation comes days after senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's claims that he was approached by some people, offering the state chief minister's position, in exchange for Rs 2,500 crore. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader even alleged that Bommai is only following RSS' instructions, as they have made him the chief minister.

''Basavaraj Bommai is not an elected Chief Minister, he is an appointed Chief Minister, so he is not doing anything. He has given money and become Chief Minister, why will he work? RSS has made him Chief Minister, following their instructions is enough for him,'' Siddaramaiah alleged.

Speaking at an event here, the former Chief Minister said this government has not been able to give even a single house to the needy in four years and questioned as to whether should such a government continue.

''They (BJP government) should be ashamed...as Chief Minister for five years, I had constructed 15 lakh houses,'' he claimed.

Congress leaders have been questioning Bommai, whether he became CM by giving money after Yatnal's recent claim of being approached by some people, offering the state Chief Minister's position, in exchange for Rs 2,500 crore. Yatnal, a former Union minister, however, has not named anyone, but has only said there are such ''fraud'' companies.

Congress has demanded an inquiry into these claims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)