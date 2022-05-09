Left Menu

Oppositions to form alliance against BJP for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls: OP Rajbhar

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) national president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday said the Opposition parties will form a huge alliance to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-05-2022 09:16 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 09:16 IST
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party national president Om Prakash Rajbhar.
The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) national president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday said the Opposition parties will form a huge alliance to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. SBSP, the former BJP ally in Uttar Pradesh, walked out of the alliance over the reservation issue and joined the opposition led by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and contested the recently concluded assembly election in alliance with SP.

Rajbhar said he recently met Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the two-day training program of his party workers in Lucknow on Sunday, Rajbhar said, "A huge alliance is to be formed (in 2024). I met Mamata Ji, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and Lalu Ji. Our duty is to make efforts and bring everyone on one platform. Let's see if it (Opposition alliance for 2024 polls) happens."

"The Samajwadi Party-led alliance that contested the 2022 assembly election in Uttar Pradesh will remain the same. The alliance with Akhilesh Yadav, Sanjay Chauhan and Jayant Chaudhary will continue," he added. The SBSP chief said that during the two-day training program the party workers were directed to create awareness among the masses about the anti-people policies of the BJP government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

