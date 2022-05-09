Lanka crisis: Mahinda supporters attack anti-government protesters, 16 people injured

At least 16 people were injured as supporters of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday attacked anti-government demonstrators gathered at a protest site near his official residence, prompting police to enforce a curfew in the capital, according to media reports.

The violence occurred following reports on Monday that Mahinda Rajapksa may offer to stand down as Prime Minister, as pressure mounts on the embattled government led by his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to form an interim administration to overcome the worst economic crisis facing the country.

Rajapaksa, 76, under intense pressure from within his own Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) ranks to resign, was gathering his supporters to apply counterpressure not to stand down.

''While emotions are running high in #lka, I urge our general public to exercise restraint & remember that violence only begets violence.

The economic crisis we're in needs an economic solution which this administration is committed to resolving,'' Prime Minister Mahinda tweeted.

A tense situation prevailed as a group of supporters of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa attacked the protesters outside the 'MainaGoGama', a protest site near Temple Trees, the official residence of the Prime Minister, Daily Mirror, an online news platform, reported.

The tents opposite Temple Trees were dismantled by a mob, Lanka First, a leading news network, reported.

Police used water cannons to disperse the unruly SLPP protestors who are at the Galle Face green protest site, Hiru News website reported.

The Colombo National Hospital said that at least 16 people were admitted to the hospital so far following the incident, Colombo Gazette reported.

The police formed a human chain to prevent the protesters from entering GotaGoGama.

However, the mob pushed their way past the police human chain and attacked GotaGoGama.

Riot police called in to manage the situation.

Opposition leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya Sajith Premadasa visited the GotaGoGama protest site to assess the situation. He was also attacked by the protesters, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported.

A curfew was enforced in Colombo with immediate effect after the violence.

The 'MainaGoGama' protest site was set up demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Prime Minister told his supporters that he was ready to make ''any sacrifice'' for the people.

Hundreds of supporters of the Prime Minister have been brought in buses while some others marched to the Temple Trees to show support to the premier against the call for his resignation, the Colombo Page news portal reported.

The demonstrators insisted that Rajapaksa remain in office and not resign.

The local government representatives and parliamentarians supporting the Premier have also been arriving at the Temple Trees. The Bar Association of Sri Lanka called for immediate action to prevent protesters from being attacked.

The lawyers' body said it has received reports of a gang of persons armed with poles and clubs marching from Temple Trees towards Galle Face. They have attacked anti-government protesters opposite Temple Trees.

''There will be grave repercussions by the inaction of the government and the police to deal with this situation,'' it said in a statement.

The Rajapaksa brothers- President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa have so far defied calls for their resignation.

In a special Cabinet meeting on Friday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency with effect from Friday midnight. This is the second time that an emergency was declared in Sri Lanka in just over a month as the island nation was in the grip of the worst economic crisis. Sri Lanka is currently in the throes of unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948.

The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across Sri Lanka since April 9, as the government ran out of money for vital imports; prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and there are acute shortages in fuel, medicines, and electricity supply.

