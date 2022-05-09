BJP demands shifting of liquor shop from Pantha Chowk in Srinagar
BJP leader Altaf Thakur on Monday asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to shift the liquor shop at Pantha Chowk in the city to a tourist place as the present store was in the vicinity of a school and a religious place.
Thakur, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesman, expressed concern over the opening of the liquor shop, saying it has ''hurt the sentiments'' of people living in the area.
''The place has a school nearby, a mosque, a tehsil office and a police station. It is not feasible at all to open liquor shop at a public place,'' the BJP leader said.
Thakur urged the Excise Department and the administration to shift the liquor store from Pantha Chowk to some other place, preferably a tourist spot.
He said Kashmir is a conservative society and opening liquor shops at public places can ''disrupt the peaceful atmosphere''.
