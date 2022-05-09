Left Menu

BJP demands shifting of liquor shop from Pantha Chowk in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-05-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 18:37 IST
BJP leader Altaf Thakur on Monday asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to shift the liquor shop at Pantha Chowk in the city to a tourist place as the present store was in the vicinity of a school and a religious place.

Thakur, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesman, expressed concern over the opening of the liquor shop, saying it has ''hurt the sentiments'' of people living in the area.

''The place has a school nearby, a mosque, a tehsil office and a police station. It is not feasible at all to open liquor shop at a public place,'' the BJP leader said.

Thakur urged the Excise Department and the administration to shift the liquor store from Pantha Chowk to some other place, preferably a tourist spot.

He said Kashmir is a conservative society and opening liquor shops at public places can ''disrupt the peaceful atmosphere''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

