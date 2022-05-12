Left Menu

Babul Supriyo takes oath as MLA in West Bengal Assembly

Former BJP MP and Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday was sworn in as an MLA of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-05-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 11:13 IST
Babul Supriyo takes oath as MLA in West Bengal Assembly
TMC leader Babul Supriyo took oath as MLA from the Ballygunge Assembly constituency. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former BJP MP and Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday was sworn in as an MLA of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. He had won the Ballygunge Assembly bypoll recently as a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate.

He was administered oath by Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee. The TMC candidate Babul Supriyo won the bypoll, securing 51,199 votes while CPI (M) candidate Saira Shah Halim came second with 30,971 votes. The BJP's Keya Ghosh came the distant third with 13,220 votes.

The TMC secured 49.69 per cent vote share while the CPI (M) got 30.06 per cent votes. The BJP's vote share remained just 12.83 per cent. The by-election to the Ballygunge Assembly seat was held on April 12, and the result was declared on April 16.

Notably, Supriyo, a two-time BJP MP, quit the ruling party at the Centre last year. The Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after he had resigned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022