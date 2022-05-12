Left Menu

Protests erupt over SDMC's anti-encroachment drive; AAP MLA Aamanatullah Khan detained

AAP MLA Aamanatullah Khan, who was part of the protest, has been detained along with others, they said.Khan, however, alleged that the Delhi Police has arrested him. A senior police officer, however, said, We have detained AAP MLA Aamanatullah and others who protested against the drive along with supporters and locals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 15:35 IST
Protests erupted in Madanpur Khadar area under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday during an anti-encroachment drive by the civic body with people pelting stones at security personnel leaving a few injured, police said. AAP MLA Aamanatullah Khan, who was part of the protest, has been detained along with others, they said.

Khan, however, alleged that the Delhi Police has arrested him. ''Delhi Police has arrested me. Can imprison me, not my spirits,'' he tweeted in Hindi. A senior police officer, however, said, ''We have detained AAP MLA Aamanatullah and others who protested against the drive along with supporters and locals. We have made adequate security arrangements to ensure no untoward incident take place.'' PTI AMP NSD NSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

