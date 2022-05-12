Those wishing Congress-mukt Bharat will themselves be decimated: Gehlot

There will never be a Congress-free India and those wishing so will themselves be decimated, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday.

At a press conference in Udaipur on the eve of the Congress' three-day Chintan Shivir, he said people look at the party as the main opposition and through the brainstorming conclave a new message will be sent across the country.

The Congress is the main opposition party in the country, Gehlot stressed. The party has a long tradition of sacrifice, from former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi to former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, Gehlot said and asserted the country has been run on the principles of the Congress.

It is saddening that despite this, those in power now ask what the Congress has done in the last 70 years, the Rajasthan chief minister said.

''They talk about Congress-mukt Bharat. There will never be a Congress-mukt Bharat,'' Gehlot said, adding those wishing so will themselves be decimated.

About BJP chief J P Nadda's attack on his government over the alleged rise in crime in Rajasthan, Gehlot said that he has made registration of FIR compulsory which is why ''crime statistics were bound to rise''.

He asserted the priority of his government was to ensure justice for those wronged and, therefore, he made registering an FIR compulsory.

To another question, Gehlot said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come forward and say that violence will not be tolerated, but he has not done so which has led to the present state of affairs.

The Constitution is being attacked, democracy is in danger and there is tension everywhere which is very concerning, he claimed, adding, ''Media is under pressure and I salute those who are being fair and balanced.'' ''The way things are happening in the country, there is an atmosphere of tension and violence which is concerning for every Indian,'' the Rajasthan chief minister told the press conference.

The conclave will begin with introductory remarks of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on May 13 and a valedictory address by Rahul Gandhi on May 15.

''This is not a normal Chintan Shivir. The Congress will have to give out a new message from this Shivir to the people of the country. The party will come up with a new 'Sankalp' from this conclave and then reach out to the people,'' Gehlot said.

The Chintan Shivir will begin Friday afternoon following which over 400 delegates will discuss subject-specific issues across six groups.

These discussions will continue on the first and the second day and the conclusions will be recorded in the form of a declaration, a draft of which will be discussed at the Congress Working Committee meeting to be held on the last day of the conclave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)