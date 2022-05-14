BJP chief Nadda congratulates Tripura CM-designate Saha
BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday congratulated Manik Saha, who will replace Biplab Kumar Deb as the Tripura chief minister, and expressed confidence that he will lead the state towards progress and development.
Saha, the BJP's state president, was elected the BJP legislature party leader at a meeting at the chief minister's official residence soon after Deb tendered his resignation to Governor SN Arya.
Nadda said, ''Congratulations to Manik Saha for becoming the CM designate of Tripura. My best wishes to him for leading the state and taking it forward towards progress and development for all.''
