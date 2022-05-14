Left Menu

BJP chief Nadda congratulates Tripura CM-designate Saha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 21:41 IST
BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday congratulated Manik Saha, who will replace Biplab Kumar Deb as the Tripura chief minister, and expressed confidence that he will lead the state towards progress and development.

Saha, the BJP's state president, was elected the BJP legislature party leader at a meeting at the chief minister's official residence soon after Deb tendered his resignation to Governor SN Arya.

Nadda said, ''Congratulations to Manik Saha for becoming the CM designate of Tripura. My best wishes to him for leading the state and taking it forward towards progress and development for all.''

