UK PM Johnson to travel to UAE to pay respects

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-05-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 22:09 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday to pay respects following the death of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, his office said on Saturday.

Johnson, who said he was deeply saddened to learn of the death, will also use the visit "to reinforce the close bond between the United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates which will continue under the Presidency of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

