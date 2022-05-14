UK PM Johnson to travel to UAE to pay respects
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-05-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 22:09 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday to pay respects following the death of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, his office said on Saturday.
Johnson, who said he was deeply saddened to learn of the death, will also use the visit "to reinforce the close bond between the United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates which will continue under the Presidency of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British Virgin Islands premier arrested in Miami over cocaine scheme - DEA
British Virgin Islands premier arrested in Miami over cocaine scheme - DEA
British Virgin Islands premier arrested on US drug charges
WRAPUP 2-'Battle for Donbas' critical for Russia, says British defence ministry
British Virgin Islands should be temporarily returned to UK rule, inquiry says