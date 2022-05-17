K'taka Cong demands Bajrang Dal leaders' arrest over alleged arms training to students

The Karnataka Congress on Monday demanded the arrest of Bajrang Dal leaders for giving arms training to students on the school premises in the state's Madikeri town. Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, "Arms training in Madikeri has challenged the law of our land".

"Do we have a Home minister or an Education minister in Karnataka? Is the government still alive?" Siddaramaiah questioned. "MLAs MP Appachu, KG Bopaiah and Suja Kushalappa participated in the Shaurya Prashikshana varga event of Bajrang Dal. Do they have any commitment towards our Constitution?" he further asked.

The Congress leader said that the arms training is against the law and Home Minister should file a case against the Bajrang Dal leaders and arrest them. Siddaramaiah suggested that Education minister BC Nagesh should take action against the school authorities for allowing Bajrang Dal to organise 'illegal' activities.

"BJP should clarify their relationship with the organizations like Bajrang Dal, Hindu Jagarana Vedike and others which are involved in illegal activities," the Karnataka Congress leader said. "Has BJP granted any special concession to communal organisations like Bajrang Dal and Sri Rama Sene to disturb the peace in our state?" he further questioned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)