Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel quits Congress
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-05-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 10:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Gujarat Patidar quota agitation spearheads Hardik Patel on Wednesday said he has resigned as the Gujarat Congress working president as well as from the party's primary membership.
Patel submitted his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
''Today, after mustering courage, I am resigning from the party post and primary membership of the Congress. I hope my followers and people of Gujarat will welcome my step. I believe that I will be able to serve the state better after this step,'' he tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat Patidar
- Hardik Patel
- Congress
- Gujarat
- Gujarat Congress
- Sonia Gandhi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi viral video: Congress says 'it's still not a crime to attend marriage celebration'
US Domestic News Roundup: Maryland Apple store employees launch union drive - Washington Post; Factbox-Four races to watch in Ohio's primaries for U.S. Congress, governor and more
FACTBOX-Four races to watch in Ohio's primaries for U.S. Congress, governor
Congress MLA from Gujarat joins BJP after resignition
FACTBOX-Four key races in Ohio's primaries for U.S. Congress, governor