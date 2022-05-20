Japan PM to unveil boost in defense spending at Biden summit -TV Asahi
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 20-05-2022 09:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 09:15 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce an increase in defense spending at a summit next week with U.S. President Joe Biden, TV Asahi said on Friday.
Without identifying sources, the broadcaster said reaffirming the U.S.-Japan alliance to counter China was among the top agenda items for the summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
