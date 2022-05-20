Left Menu

NCP slams Modi govt over poor show in World Bank governance markers

The Nationalist Congress Party on Friday said the Union government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had fared poorly as per the World Banks World Governance markers.Party chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase, in a statement, said a government which promised achhe din was now struggling to give people adequate quality of life.It is shocking to learn that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is faring poorly as per these World Bank World Governance markers.

The Nationalist Congress Party on Friday said the Union government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had fared poorly as per the World Bank's 'World Governance' markers.

Party chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase, in a statement, said a government which promised 'achhe din' was now struggling to give people adequate quality of life.

''It is shocking to learn that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is faring poorly as per these World Bank World Governance markers. A government which promised achhe din is now struggling to give quality life to its citizens,'' he said.

''We have always said all was not well on governance and economic parameters but the Modi government conveniently dodged these questions. BJP leaders spoke on hijab, halaal, Hindu-Muslim and so on, thereby, avoiding our questions on inflation, unemployment and GDP,'' Tapase added.

The Union government should take concrete action to revive the economy and create jobs, the NCP spokesperson said.

