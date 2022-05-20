Modi asking BJP leaders to fix goals for 25 years shows his arrogance: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice to BJP leaders that they should fix goals for next 25 years showed his ''arrogance'' and people will reply to it in the times to come.

''In democracy, no one can predict future. What will be the mood of the public tomorrow, no one can tell this. Therefore, this is his arrogance and people will give a reply when the time comes,'' he told reporters here on the sidelines of a programme.

In a virtual address to a meeting of BJP national office-bearers in Jaipur, Modi said it is the time for the BJP to fix its goals for next 25 years and work continuously for them.

Gehlot said the BJP organised the meeting in Jaipur in a hurry after the Congress held its Chintan Shivir in Udaipur.

The chief minister said several excellent schemes have been launched in the state for public welfare, which will set the narrative for the Congress for the next Assembly elections in the state.

