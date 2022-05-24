U.S., Japan call for peaceful resolution of Taiwan Strait issues
Japan's top government spokesman said on Tuesday that leaders from Japan and United States had called for a peaceful resolution of issues regarding Taiwan. But Matsuno said there was no change in both countries' position on Taiwan, citing the two leaders' summit on Monday.
Japan's top government spokesman said on Tuesday that leaders from Japan and United States had called for a peaceful resolution of issues regarding Taiwan. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno declined to comment at a regular news conference on U.S. President Joe Biden's earlier remarks that he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan against China.
Biden's remarks were the latest in a series of apparently off-the-cuff assertions suggesting his inclination to defend the island. But Matsuno said there was no change in both countries' position on Taiwan, citing the two leaders' summit on Monday.
