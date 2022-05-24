Left Menu

U.S., Japan call for peaceful resolution of Taiwan Strait issues

Japan's top government spokesman said on Tuesday that leaders from Japan and United States had called for a peaceful resolution of issues regarding Taiwan. But Matsuno said there was no change in both countries' position on Taiwan, citing the two leaders' summit on Monday.

24-05-2022
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's top government spokesman said on Tuesday that leaders from Japan and United States had called for a peaceful resolution of issues regarding Taiwan. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno declined to comment at a regular news conference on U.S. President Joe Biden's earlier remarks that he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan against China.

Biden's remarks were the latest in a series of apparently off-the-cuff assertions suggesting his inclination to defend the island. But Matsuno said there was no change in both countries' position on Taiwan, citing the two leaders' summit on Monday.

